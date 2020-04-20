Foreign interference in Venezuelan affairs unacceptable, says Putin

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stressed that foreign interference in Venezuelan affairs is unacceptable, the Kremlin press service informed on Monday on the outcomes of the phone call between the Russian leader and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
"Russia has reaffirmed its support of Venezuela’s legal government on peaceful regulation of domestic policy disputes based on national dialogue. [Russia] has stressed that destructive foreign interference in Venezuelan affairs is unacceptable," the message informs.
Putin and Maduro have discussed further development of Russian-Venezuelan strategic partnership, namely in the trade and economic sphere, the Kremlin stated. The presidents hashed over the world oil market situation, according to the Kremlin’s press service.
"When exchanging views on the situation on the world oil market, [the leaders] stressed great importance of the agreement reached within the OPEC+ on an agreed reduction in oil production," the statement said.