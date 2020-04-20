Foreign interference in Venezuelan affairs unacceptable, says Putin

Putin, Trump did not discuss the US $15 mln bounty for Maduro’s ‘apprehension’ — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stressed that foreign interference in Venezuelan affairs is unacceptable, the Kremlin press service informed on Monday on the outcomes of the phone call between the Russian leader and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"Russia has reaffirmed its support of Venezuela’s legal government on peaceful regulation of domestic policy disputes based on national dialogue. [Russia] has stressed that destructive foreign interference in Venezuelan affairs is unacceptable," the message informs.