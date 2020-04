MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The effect of the new OPEC+ deal will definitely come in, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, adding that it is expected after practical implementation of the agreement starts in May 2020.

"The deal has not been activated though, it has been finalized, but technologically its implementation is to start, which will take some time," he said, adding that "the effect will definitely come in."