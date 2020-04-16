Moscow, Riyadh confident that OPEC+ countries will fulfill their commitments — ministry

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia are firmly committed to fulfilling the OPEC+ deal on cutting oil output, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Thursday after a telephone conversation between Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud.

"Both countries are firmly committed to fulfilling the coordinated target cuts, they will continue to closely monitor the oil market and, if needed, they are ready to take any necessary measures together with OPEC+ and other producers. Russia and Saudi Arabia are also confident that their partners in OPEC+ and other producers will fulfill the undertaken commitments," the ministry said.

The ministry added that after the talks, both sides noted that Russia and Saudi Arabia have done a lot for reaching a historical agreement with OPEC+ countries and several other producers on the stabilization of the oil market.