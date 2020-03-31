Putin, Trump did not discuss the US $15 mln bounty for Maduro’s ‘apprehension’ — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and the US Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump did not discuss the US initiative to put up a $15 bounty for information that would lead to "arrest or conviction" of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said.

When asked whether the two leaders discussed the issue during a phone call that took place on the US initiative, the spokesman answered in the negative.

The US authorities accused Maduro and a number of other Venezuelan officials of involvement in a drug terrorism plot. The Venezuelan president called these allegations ungrounded.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova also blasted the US charges as absurd and urged Washington to drop "counter-productive attacks on the Maduro government," and allow Venezuela to tackle the coronavirus pandemic without distractions from the outside.