Russia, US continue discussing cooperation in fight against COVID-19

On March 30, Putin and Trump held a phone call, during which they hashed over the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russia and the US continue a practical discussion of the cooperation between both states in the fight against COVID-19 in accordance with the agreements between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. "They discussed this issue, they discussed the importance of international cooperation. The practical discussion of this issue will continue at the working level in accordance with the presidents’ agreements," press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov informed.

Read also Russia sends plane with medical equipment to US — Trump

The conversation between Putin and Trump "was fairly huge by content and lengthy in time," the press secretary said. "A very detailed exchange of information took place as regards measures undertaken by our countries to fight the coronavirus," Peskov commented. On March 30, Putin and Trump held a phone call, during which they hashed over the COVID-19 pandemic. The heads of state expressed serious concern over the scale of the spread of the disease globally, updating each other on the measures taken in Russia and the US to fight this threat, the Kremlin revealed. The sides also discussed the possibilities for closer cooperation in this area. Russia-US oil market consultations