Russia, US continue discussing cooperation in fight against COVID-19

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russia and the US continue a practical discussion of the cooperation between both states in the fight against COVID-19 in accordance with the agreements between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.
"They discussed this issue, they discussed the importance of international cooperation. The practical discussion of this issue will continue at the working level in accordance with the presidents’ agreements," press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov informed.
The conversation between Putin and Trump "was fairly huge by content and lengthy in time," the press secretary said. "A very detailed exchange of information took place as regards measures undertaken by our countries to fight the coronavirus," Peskov commented.
On March 30, Putin and Trump held a phone call, during which they hashed over the COVID-19 pandemic. The heads of state expressed serious concern over the scale of the spread of the disease globally, updating each other on the measures taken in Russia and the US to fight this threat, the Kremlin revealed. The sides also discussed the possibilities for closer cooperation in this area.
Russia-US oil market consultations
The Kremlin spokesman did not indicate the time for the start of consultations between the US Secretary of Energy and the Russian Energy Minister on the oil market situation.
"It was arranged that Presidents [of Russia and the US] would order to start such consultations," Peskov told reporters.
The Kremlin will inform if a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Energy Minister Alexander Novak takes place prior to the start of the abovementioned consultations, he added.
Peskov noted that Russia and the United States share understanding that the current price situation on the oil market is not in the interests of the two countries. "Certainly, there is understanding that the recent price situation is not in the interests of our countries," Peskov stressed.
Meanwhile Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on whether consultations on the situation on the oil market are possible between Russia, the United States and Saudi Arabia.
"No comment," he told reporters, answering a question whether the presidents of Russia and the US Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump discussed the possibility of holding separate consultations with Saudi Arabia on the oil market developments.