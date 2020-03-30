Putin, Trump discussed pandemic, oil prices

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and the United States Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump discussed the novel coronavirus pandemic combating and the situation on the global oil market in a telephone conversation, the Kremlin’s press service says on Monday.

"The two heads of state expressed serious concern over the rapid global spread of the coronavirus infection and informed each other about measures taken in their countries to handle this threat," the Kremlin said. "They discussed options for closer cooperation between the two countries in this sphere," the press service added.

The leaders discussed also the current status of the world’s oil market. "An arrangement was made on Russian-US consultations in this regard through energy department heads," the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump agreed to continue personal contacts," the press service noted.