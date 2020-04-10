Government acquires Sberbank shares from Central Bank for $29 bln

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russia’s government has completed the transaction on purchase of 50% of Sberbank shares from the Bank of Russia using the funds of the National Wealth Fund, which totaled 2.139 trillion rubles ($29 bln), according to a joint statement released by the Finance Ministry and Central Bank on Friday.

"The Finance Ministry informs that /……/ on April 10, 2020, 11 293 474 000 ordinary shares of Sberbank PJSC (50% of the total amount of shares of that credit organization) were acquired from the Bank of Russia using the funds of the National Wealth Fund," the statement said.

The transaction was carried out at the weighted average price (set on the results of on-exchange trading of Moscow Exchange in the period between March 9 and April 7, 2020) of 189.44 rubles per one share, according to the statement.