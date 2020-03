Sberbank CEO says will step down if bank’s strategy pivots

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on acquisition of 52.3% of ordinary shares in Sberbank by the government from the Bank of Russia. The document was posted on the official website of legal information on Wednesday.

The law prescribes that acquisition of Sberbank’s shares will be made within the framework of investing money from the National Wealth Fund (NWF).