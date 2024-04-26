Russian national Petrov arrested in Cyprus to appeal to Supreme Court — lawyer

NICOSIA, April 26. /TASS/. Russian national Artur Petrov, arrested in Cyprus in August 2023 at the request of US law enforcement agencies, will appeal to the Supreme Court, his lawyer Elias Stephanou told a TASS correspondent.

"After consulting with his lawyers, Artur has decided to appeal to the Supreme Court of Cyprus, he will continue to defend himself. The appeal must be filed within 40 days," he added.

On April 25, a court in Nicosia ruled to extradite Petrov to the United States. The Russian citizen is accused by the US side of illegally exporting to Russia sensitive microelectronics, overturning a lower court's decision.