Macron’s remarks about troops in Ukraine mark unprecedented round of tensions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks about the potential deployment of troops to Ukraine mark an unprecedented round of tensions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We have recently witnessed an unprecedented new round of tensions initiated by the French president and the British Foreign Office. It was very dangerous rhetoric," he said, commenting on reports about France sending members of its Foreign Legion to Ukraine.

However, Peskov pointed out that those reports "first need to be verified."

In an earlier interview with The Economist, French leader Emmanuel Macron speculated that troops could be sent to Ukraine if Kiev asked for them or if Russian forces broke through the front lines.

On May 2, Reuters published an interview with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron who claimed that Ukraine had the right to use British-made weapons against targets inside Russia. The story was later withdrawn, "pending review of certain details," according to the news agency. However, the updated story was no different from the original one. It also said that London promised to continue providing three bln pounds ($3.74 bln) in annual aid to Ukraine for as long as necessary.