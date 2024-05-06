Poland has no plans to send troops to Ukraine, defense minister says

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Warsaw is not preparing to send troops to Ukraine, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

"Poland is not preparing and will not send the Polish Armed Forces to Ukraine," he said at a press conference broadcast by TVP Info.

The Polish defense chief noted that Warsaw would continue providing military assistance to Ukraine, training its troops and supplying weapons as a member of various coalitions of Kiev’s Western partners.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on February 26 that some 20 Western countries taking part in a Paris meeting on further assistance for Kiev had discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine. According to Macron, no consensus was reached on the issue but such a possibility cannot be ruled out in the future. The Polish Defense Ministry has repeatedly emphasized that Warsaw does not plan to send troops to Ukraine. However, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski praised the French leader’s initiative.