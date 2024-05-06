Israel considering all options for talks on Gaza — IDF

TEL AVIV, May 6. /TASS/. Israel is thoroughly considering all options for hostage release talks, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said.

"We are considering each response and each reaction very seriously and we are looking at all options concerning the talks and the release of the kidnapped as part of the mission for their soonest return home," he told a briefing when asked whether Israel wound change its military plans in Rafah in southern Gaza following Hamas’ statement on its readiness for a ceasefire.

"At the same time, we continue operations in the Gaza Strip and will do this further on," he added.

Earlier, Hamas notified the Egyptian and Qatari mediators that it accepts their draft agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. No further details were given. It is not clear even whether the Hamas-approved plan differs from the one that was agreed with Israel. The latest official ceasefire proposal that had bee coordinated with Israel was handed over to Hamas by Egypt on April 27. It envisaged the release of 20 out of 40 hostages held by radicals in the Gaza Strip in exchange for a ceasefire in the enclave.