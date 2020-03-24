Volkswagen to halt production in Russia due to lack of components

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Production will be halted at Russian facilities of Volkswagen in the period between March 30 and April 10 due to the lack of components supplied from European plants, a source in the company’s press service told TASS.

"Due to the lack of components supplied from European plants Volkswagen Group Rus will temporarily halt production at the car plant in Kaluga and contract assembly in Nizhny Novgorod for two weeks - from March 30 to April 10, 2020," the company said.

"Currently we can ensure stable cars and spare parts supplies to our dealers and clients," Volkswagen added.

Earlier reports said that the company would temporarily reduce Skoda Rapid production at the plant in Kaluga due to the lack of components.

According to the data provided by the Association of European Businesses (AEB), sales of Volkswagen in Russia decreased by 2% in 2019 to 104,400 units.