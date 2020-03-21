Italy shuts down all non-essential production

ROME, March 22. /TASS/. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced in a live address in Facebook Saturday that Italy shuts down all factories, which do not produce the basic necessities.

"We decided to shut down all production, preserving only production of essential goods," Conte said.

"The sanitary emergency turns to economic emergency, but we will endure," the Prime Minister said, adding that no restrictions will be imposed on groceries and pharmacies.

Strict quarantine and movement ban is in force in Italy since March 10. Educational facilities, shops, restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, sports clubs, pools are closed. The authorities keep ramping up their restrictions in a bid to contain the disease.

Local authorities also introduce restrictive measures. Earlier, Lombardy and Piedmont regions have announces shutdown of factories, construction sites and offices. Parks are closed across the country; walks and outdoor exercise is forbidden. The public transport and railroads’ operations have been reduced by 75%.

According to the latest data, a total of 53,500 coronavirus cases have been registered in Italy; 4825 people died.