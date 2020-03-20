Kremlin never discloses instructions to energy minister for OPEC talks — press secretary

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The Kremlin never discloses details of instructions given by President Vladimir Putin to Energy Minister Alexander Novak in connection with OPEC talks, press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"We never disclose instructions Putin gives to Novak and will not do it this time," Peskov replied to a question whether the president entrusted the minister with initiating new talks with the OPEC.

Russia and Saudi Arabia do not hold talks on joint actions on the oil market in the collapsing prices environment, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said on March 17.

OPEC+ agreement participants failed to decide on further oil production cuts in view of the falling demand due to the coronavirus spread during consultations on March 6. All the limitations in oil production will be lifted from April 1.

Brent oil prices, which were about $50 per barrel in early March, dropped almost twofold to below $25 a barrel in mid-week.