Russia's vodka exports down over 30% in January

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. The volume of vodka exports from Russia in January 2020 in monetary terms decreased by 31.6% compared with the same period last year and amounted to $6.1 mln, according to the Federal Customs Service.
At the same time, in the reporting period, deliveries of vodka in kind amounted to 83.056 mln deciliters, which is 33% less than a year earlier.
The Customs Service reported earlier that in 2019, the volume of exports of vodka from Russia in monetary terms increased by 7.6% compared to the indicator for 2018 and amounted to $161 mln. At the same time, in the reporting period, deliveries of vodka in physical terms amounted to 2.35 bln deciliters, which is 4.1% more than a year earlier.