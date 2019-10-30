{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Sales of wine produced in Russia’s Kuban start in Germany

The wine was first supplied to Germany in the spring of 2019
Georgian wine industry to dry up and collapse if Russia bans imports, warns MP

KRASNODAR, October 30. /TASS/. Two major retail chains in Germany, as well as speciality stores for Russian products, have started sales of wine produced in Russia’s Kuban, which was first supplied to the country in the spring of 2019, Fanagoria's Deputy CEO, Foreign Economic Activities, Mikhail Lelyuk told TASS on Wednesday.

"Wine sales started in two major retail chains of Germany — Rewe and Edeka," he said, adding that consumers may also find wine from the pilot batch in speciality stores in Germany where Russian-made products are sold.

The Krasnodar Region is Russia’s leading region in terms of wine trade, which is home to one third of all vinelands in the country and where 48% of Russian wine and 32% of Russian sparkling wine is produced. The share of the Krasnodar Region in total Russian vinelands equals 30%.

Novatek estimates cost of 40% of Arctic LNG-2 at $10 bln
Ten percent of the shares went to Chinese CNOOC and CNPC, French Total and a consortium of Japanese companies Mitsui and Jogme
Sky News Arabia: Assad’s forces, Turkish troops clash in northeastern Syria
The TV channel is citing independent Syrian sources
Belarus to take response measures in wake of US deploying tanks near its border — ministry
In October, the US Armed Forces deployed 500 troops, 30 Abrams tanks and 25 Bradley fighting vehicles to a training area in Lithuania’s Pabrade, a city 15 kilometers away from the Belarusian border
Russian military police conduct patrols along three routes near Turkish border
The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria
Russia’s 1st upgraded Tu-22M3M strategic bomber performs 18 successful flights — source
The upgraded Tu-22M3M will take to the skies several more times by the end of this year
Ukraine is ready to resume direct deliveries of Russian gas since 2020 — top brass
Russia is ready for gas transit through Ukraine under the European law, according to the energy minister
Trump signs document on US’ plans to withdraw from Open Skies Treaty - paper
It is not yet known whether the White House has taken a final decision on that matter, Wall Street Journal said
Russia suspends contract for supply of SSJ 100 plane to Zambia — top brass
Zambia lacks the funding to finance the contract
RDIF head: Relations with Saudi Arabia and UAE are at an unprecedented level
In the middle of October Russian president Vladimir Putin visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) helped prepare for and actively participated in the official visit. Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of RDIF, told TASS about the prospects for Russia’s partnership with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and agreements signed during the visit
Press review: Russia to assist Africa in fighting terrorism and S-400s arrive in Serbia
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, October 25
Syrian Kurds fully back Sochi agreements between Russia and Turkey
The decision was made after intensive consultations with Russia, it noted
US magazine reveals name of likely successor to dead Islamic State group’s leader
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was allegedly killed in a US special operation in Syria’s Idlib
Russia worried over US’ developing cruise missile program — senior diplomat
Moscow is getting ready for any scenario in the face of the potential deployment of medium- and shorter-range missiles in Europe by the United States
Kremlin says IS ringleader’s death could signal Trump’s major role in anti-terror fight
Trump said on October 27 that al-Badgdadi had died in an overnight raid led by US forces in Syria’s Idlib governorate
Russian strategic bombers perform night flight over Indian Ocean
The Russian aircraft took off from Waterkloof Air Force Base Airport
Bulgaria demands Russia revoke diplomat suspected of spying
The diplomat in question has already left the country, according to the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry
Turkish army and Syrian opposition units capture 14 Syrian soldiers
Earlier on Tuesday, the Sky News Arabia TV channel informed of clashes between Syrian and Turkish units
Russians travelling to US should be on their guard, ambassador warns
Anatoly Antonov noted that one of the priorities of the Russian Embassy in the US was "the protection of 100 Russians in American prisons"
Russian latest nuclear-powered sub test-fires Bulava missile for first time during trials
The sub launched the missile from the White Sea towards the Kura range in the Far Eastern Kamchatka Region
First joint Russian-Egyptian air defense drills kick off in Egypt
The exercises’ goal is to share experience between the Russian and Egyptian military and also to ensure airspace security and use air defenses to protect critical facilities
Iraqi president does not rule out ‘reset’ in relations with Russia, Iran
The president also said that he was concerned about the current state of relations between the United States and Iran
Syrian troops expand presence along Turkish border — media
On October 9, Turkey launched a military incursion into northern Syria
Military diplomats from 55 nations visit Russia’s Pacific Fleet
The diplomats are expected to visit the fleet’s command and its warships, as well as a coastal training ground
Russia to lay down two Project 636.3 conventional subs on November 1
The subs can develop a speed of up to 20 knots, have their sea endurance of 45 days and a crew of 52 men
Russia, Turkey close to concluding deal on Su-35 fighter jets’ deliveries, reports say
According to the Daily Sabah newspaper's souces, "officials are also discussing Turkey's possible involvement in the production of some components of the fighter jets"
Russia resumes wheat export to Vietnam’s market
More than half a million tonne of grain has been loaded, according to the deputy prime minister's spokesman
Ukraine’s Naftogaz prepares new lawsuit against Gazprom
On October 18, Vitrenko said Naftogaz planned to claim a $11 bln compensation from Gazprom for possible termination of gas transit
Maria Butina says US has lost judicial system
According to Butina, the Russian president would stand up for any citizen who had found themselves in a dilemma similar to what she had gone through
Army aviation brigade in Urals gets four Mi-24P attack helicopters
The helicopter’s armament includes 23mm twin-barrel automatic guns placed in a nacelle under the wing
US keeps its military presence in Syria to rob Syrian people - Russian diplomat
On October 16, withdrawing US troops destroyed their military base near the city of Kobani (Ayn al-Arab) some 150 kilometers of Aleppo and left the cities of Raqqa and Tabqa in northeastern Syria
Top brass rejects reports of Russian military patrol coming under fire in Syria
An unidentified device was detonated near Russian armored vehicles in Syria in an attempt to disrupt a meeting between the militaries of Russia and Turkey, according to the top brass
LPR says Ukraine changed its tone at Minsk talks on Donbass
The Contact Group on settlement in eastern Ukraine met in Minsk on Tuesday, October 29
Russia’s military base in Armenia to double combat potential after new weaponry delivery
Russia’s defense chief Sergei Shoigu inspected the 102nd military base in Armenia on Tuesday
US actions in Syria run counter to international law — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that military presence of Russia, Iran and Turkey in Syria was approved by the Syrian government
Russian antimonopoly watchdog approves application of Kinross Gold
Kinross Gold has been operating in Russia since 1995
Africa’s richest woman eyes investment in Russia
Isabel dos Santos believes that Russia has a vast potential in high technology
Putin, Merkel discuss Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine after 2019 — Kremlin
The Russian president and the German chancellor agree that the Russia-Turkey deal will stabilize the situation in Syria
Kremlin says gas agreement with Ukraine possible in the absence of judicial claims
Earlier, the Russian energy minister said that his ministry supports an end-to-end solution with Ukraine, comprising gas transit and supplies and settlement of litigation
Russia hands over military hardware worth $5 mln to army of Tajikistan
It includes a radar station and BRDM-2M armored reconnaissance and patrol vehicles
Turkey will not buy Russian Su-35 fighter jets, says defense minister
Turkey’s National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that "reports that Turkey will buy Su-35 fighter jets are not true"
Press review: Did IS ringleader’s death deep-six IS and Russia’s SWIFT answer for Asia
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, October 28
Writer and dissident Vladimir Bukovsky dies in UK
He was 76
Thai Airways plane makes emergency landing at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport
The reason was that one of the passengers felt sick
US smuggles Syrian oil to other countries - Russian Defense Ministry
Igor Konashenkov added that oil was extracted with the use of the equipment supplied by the leading Western corporation bypassing all US sanctions
Consequences of US recklessness in Middle East are yet to unfold, says Lavrov
According to the Russian minister, Washington’s activities in the Middle East have destroyed many regional states, gave rise to rampant terrorism and created a large-scale migration crisis
Russia sets up radar in Arctic to detect hypersonic and stealth targets
The radar will go on combat duty in November
‘Soft’ contract for 10 MC-21 with Malaysia signed during aircraft’s development
This precedes the aircraft's serial production
Ukrainian nationalists’ threats prove they seek to derail Minsk accords — Russian diplomat
"Now the whole world heard those who are truly responsible [for that] who and how prevented the Minsk accords from being complied with," Maria Zakharova said
Russian energy chief vows TurkStream will be commissioned according to schedule
On October 23, the Amsterdam District Court ruled to seize 100% of shares in South Stream Transport B.V., a company building the pipeline’s offshore section, in a lawsuit filed by Naftogaz of Ukraine
Russian-Saudi joint investments may amount to $200 bln
According to head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev , Russia's national development goals are in many ways similar to the similar Saudi Vision-2030 program
Russian defense ministry says has no proof of Islamic State leader’s extermination
Russia’s defense ministry has no reliable information about an operation by US forces in the Turkey-controlled part of the Idlib de-escalation zone aimed at another extermination of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the ministry’s spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, said
