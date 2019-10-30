Sales of wine produced in Russia’s Kuban start in Germany

KRASNODAR, October 30. /TASS/. Two major retail chains in Germany, as well as speciality stores for Russian products, have started sales of wine produced in Russia’s Kuban, which was first supplied to the country in the spring of 2019, Fanagoria's Deputy CEO, Foreign Economic Activities, Mikhail Lelyuk told TASS on Wednesday.

"Wine sales started in two major retail chains of Germany — Rewe and Edeka," he said, adding that consumers may also find wine from the pilot batch in speciality stores in Germany where Russian-made products are sold.

The Krasnodar Region is Russia’s leading region in terms of wine trade, which is home to one third of all vinelands in the country and where 48% of Russian wine and 32% of Russian sparkling wine is produced. The share of the Krasnodar Region in total Russian vinelands equals 30%.