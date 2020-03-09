Russia’s resources guarantee implementation of all social liabilities - finance minister

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Russia’s resources make it possible to guarantee the implementation of all social liabilities of the state even in conditions of continuing low oil prices, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday at a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"Finance Minister Anton Siluanov noted that the stable administration of the budget and the current resources make it possible for the state to guarantee observance of all social liabilities, including the implementation of national projects, as well as to preserve the macroeconomic and financial stability even in conditions of continuing low oil prices," the government’s press service said.

The prime minister on Monday held a government meeting on measures to preserve stability of the Russian economy. Participants in the meeting included First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, Deputy Prime Ministers Yuri Borisov and Dmitry Grigorenko, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Energy Minister Alexander Novak, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin, Central Bank governor Elvira Nabiullina.