MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The world’s first Floating Nuclear Power Plant (FNPP) Academician Lomonosov starts generating electric power to the isolated grid of the Chukotka Autonomous District, the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom says on Thursday.

Generators of the floating power plant were energized after synchronizing with onshore grid parameters, the company said.

The Academician Lomonosov will be connected to heat supply networks of Pevek City in 2020.