North Korean workers to leave Russia by year-end under UN resolution

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Moscow will honor the United Nations resolution on extraditing North Korean workers, who will leave Russian soil by the end of this year, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for International Organizations Pyotr Ilyichev told reporters on Friday.

"We are complying with all resolutions on schedule," Ilyichev said. "We are working on [extraditing the workers]."

The diplomat gave no details on the total number of workers.

The UN Security Council’s Resolution 2397 passed in 2017 stipulates new restrictions on supplies of crude and requires countries to expel all North Korean workers by the end of 2019. The restrictions came as Pyongyang continued developing ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons.