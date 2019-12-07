Russia, Ukraine discussing allowable capture level in Sea of Azov - official

KALININGRAD, December 8. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine are discussing the total allowable fish capture level in the Sea of Azov within the framework of the protocol on quotas, head of the Russian Federal Agency for Fisheries Ilya Shestakov told reporters.

"We held the commission meeting. We are discussing with them [with Ukraine - TASS] the total allowable capture level that can be in the Sea of Azov," the official said.

Russia and Ukraine reached consensus in talks related to signing of the fishing quotas protocol for the Sea of Azov for 2020, deputy head of the agency Vasily Sokolov said earlier. The protocol on quotas will be signed by the countries by 2019 year-end, he said.

The protocol on use of natural resources in the Sea of Azov is signed annually between Russia and Ukraine.

The Sea of Azov is the interior sea of two countries - Russia and Ukraine. Fisheries are regulated by the bilateral Russian-Ukrainian commission.