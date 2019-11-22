Sovcomflot may be privatized in 2020 — deputy transport minister

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Privatization of the Russian shipping company Sovcomflot may take place in 2020 and the company is ready for that, Deputy Transport Minister Yury Tsvetkov told reporters on Friday.

"My answer is positive. Certainly, it may take place. Sovcomflot is always in the standby for privatization and it is in the looking-forward privatization plan. It is always ready," the official said.

Most probably, a privatization scheme will be selected with an unlimited range of market players capable of buying shares in the shipping company, Tsvetkov added.

"I believe it will be an unlimited range of bidders. Earlier, as far as I remember, the Ministry of Economic Development suggested a strategic investor. This option is not ruled out as well but I believe it will be an unlimited range of bidders at large," he added.

The privatization plan for 2020-2022 includes Sovcomflot, RusHydro, Transneft, Rostelecom, Rosseti and the United Grain Company.