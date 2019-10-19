Russian government to prepare "more ambitious" privatization program

WASHINGTON, October 19. /TASS/. The Russian government will soon begin preparing a "more ambitious" privatization plan, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov said on the sidelines of a meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

"Indeed, we have relaxed a bit because we don’t need money, and the ministries all have on their even small shares in companies and want to manage them," Siluanov said.

According to him, the government must once again compile a list of state assets that Russia maybe does not have to keep. "The list of investments that are not determinant, that are not key for our country, I mean, maybe, oil and gas or the banking sector," he said.

Earlier, Siluanov said that it was not planned to include Russian Railways, Aeroflot and Channel One in the new privatization plan for 2020-2022.