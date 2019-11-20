Hainan authorities register 129 investment projects worth $ 17. 4 bln

HAIKOU, November 20. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities registered a simultaneous launch of 129 investment projects worth 125.4 bln yuan ($17.4 bln), according to official data.

The official account of the Hainan authorities on WeChat reported that the launching ceremony took place in Haikou. During the ceremony a number of contracts on fianancing several projects were also signed. The planned budget for those projects accounts for 19.9 bln yuan (more than $2.8 bln).

"The capitalization scale has this time exceeded previous numbers", the statement reads.

The investment projects are aimed at expanding atomic power project in the western part of the island, creating an energy stock exchange and a research center in Haikou, aircraft repair complex at Meilan airport etc.

Simultaneous contract signing on Hainan is held from time to time to boost investment, aimed at developing a pilot free trade zone. Such large-scale events have been held on the island six times already. Since fall 2018 (November 2019 not included) at least 660 projects worth 309.8 bln yuan ($44.2 bln) were launched in the province