Minister: Northern Sea Route freight traffic may be 157 million tonnes after 2034

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. The freight traffic along the Northern Sea Route (NSR) may be 157 million tonnes after 2034, Russia’s Minister of Natural Resources Dmitry Kobylkin wrote in the Energy Policy magazine.

"Under the [Arctic development state] program, private investments will make almost 11 trillion rubles ($171 billion) to 2030 and freight traffic along the Northern Sea Route beginning from 2034 will total up to 157 million tonnes," the minister reports, adding that earlier estimates show that one job created in the Arctic "offers" up to 14 new jobs across the country, while every ruble of budget investments can attract 15 rubles of extra-budgetary resources.

The Ministry calculated only transportation of mineral resources and their products, while the Northern Sea Route will also be used by the Urals plants and agricultural producers, the article reads.

Earlier, department director at the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom Maxim Kulinko told reporters that the freight traffic would make some 120 million tonnes a year by 2035.

The Northern Sea Route is the main marine shipping route in Arctic Russia. It passes along Russian northern shores through Arctic seas. The Route integrates European and Far Eastern ports of Russia and navigable river outlets into a single transport system. Its length is 5,600 km from the Kara Strait to Providence Bay.