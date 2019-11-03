Growth of Russia-ASEAN trade slows down due to global economy problems and sanctions - PM

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Transition to settlements in national currencies will positively affect the trade between Russia with ASEAN countries, the growth of which slowed down amid problems in the global economy and anti-Russian sanctions, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Bangkok Post on the eve of the ASEAN Business Investment Summit and the 14th East Asia Summit.

Medvedev noted that from 2009 to 2013 Russia’s trade with the ASEAN countries doubled to $17.5 bln. "A temporary lull after such a jump forward occurred against the backdrop of complicated processes in the global economy and anti-Russia sanctions. Nevertheless, even these negative factors have not changed the long-term trend. In 2018, trade already approached $20 bln. We would like to maintain this dynamics, especially given that the potential for business cooperation is far from realized," he said.

Prime Minister noted advantages of switching to mutual settlements between countries in national currencies. "This step will allow us to reduce costs and risks from currency fluctuations, which will increase the revenues of companies and the scale of trade in general," he said.

Consolidation of interregional cooperation can make a large contribution to trade expansion, he added. "We actively encourage our regions and regional businesses to enter foreign markets, especially with a view to developing the Russian Far East," Medvedev said.

"These efforts are already bearing fruit. The fifth Eastern Economic Forum, held in Vladivostok in September, set a new record for the number of participants - over 8,500 people from 65 countries - and for the total amounts of allocated investment - $52 bln for the implementation of different economic modernization projects in the Asian part of Russia," he added.