Bentley to recall 37 Continental model cars in Russia, says regulator

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. OOO Volkswagen Group Rus, a Russian dealer of Bentley, will recall in Russia 37 Continental model cars, the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) reported on Friday.

Cars sold in 2019 will be recalled, the agency said. "The reason for the recall is incomplete conformity of the equipment for emergency calls to the manufacturer’s specification," Rosstandart noted.

A module of data bus diagnostic interface will be replaced in vehicles covered by the recall.