Russian Venture Company, Japan’s Mizuho to set up investment fund

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian Venture Company (RVC) and Japan’s Mizuho corporation plan to set up an investment fund in 2020 to develop projects in the field of modern medicine, Chief Executive Officer of RVC Alexander Povalko told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday.
"We have conducted negotiations with Mizuho corporation with the participation of the Economic Development Ministry and confirmed plans to set up a joint fund. Currently we are looking for partners - investors for that fund as with Japanese partners we do not see our share in the fund of more than 25-30%," he said, adding that "the plan is to establish the fund in 2020."