Russian, Japanese regions to hold intense exchange in 2020

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Moscow and Tokyo have agreed on holding the year of exchanges between the Russian and Japanese regions next year, Japanese Ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki told TASS on Tuesday.

The ambassador stressed that among the Japanese participants of the Eastern Economic Forum there are many representatives of local government authorities. "We draw attention to such a fact as promoting trans-regional exchanges," the envoy said. "In particular, an agreement has been reached on holding the year of trans-regional exchanges between Japan and Russia starting from next year. The Eastern Economic Forum will create a basis for new exchanges between the regions of Japan and Russia."

The fifth Eastern Economic Forum is due to take place in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 4-6. More than 30,000 representatives from across the world will take part in the forum. The key events will take place on Russky Island at Far Eastern Federal University’s campus, and a number of events will be held on other platforms of the city and the Primorye region.

The Japanese delegation will be led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is scheduled to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 5.

