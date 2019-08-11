Development of 5G technologies in Russia will not be quick - Telecom Ministry

SOLNECHNOGORSK, August 11. /TASS/. Russia will not see a quick development of 5G data transmission technologies, Deputy Telecom Minister Alexei Volin said.

"The development in this aspect is underway but I personally believe we will not have very quick progressing of 5G technologies," the official said.

Russian mobile communication operators received the payback for their capital expenses in respect of 2G technology only at present, Volin said. "[Operators] have not yet received the payback for 3G and 4G. Therefore, investment costs will take place again if they start installing 5G as well," he added.

The 5G technology is required for robotic vehicles, smart houses and other things of such kind, the official added.