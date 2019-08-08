Russian Industry Ministry to unveil production of new electric car in 2020

"We will announce production of the next following electric car in the coming jointly with the largest international automakers, which have rightfully become the Russian ones at present because they have assets in Russia and commitments on deep localization of technologies to the Russian government," Morozov said.

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade in cooperation with major international automaker will announce production of a new electric vehicle on the Russian market in 2020, Deputy Minister Alexander Morozov said on Thursday.

Serial production of the first Russian electric car Zetta will start soon, the official noted.

Serial production of Russia’s first Zetta electric car can start by 2019 year-end if the company completes certification this fall, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said earlier in an interview with Auto Mail.ru web portal.

The future producer of Zetta plans to complete certification as early as this fall and in such case it will be possible to speak of starting serial production by the year-end, Manturov noted.

Zetta is the first Russian electric car that will be serially produced in Togliatti.