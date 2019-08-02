Moscow’s Sheremetyevo recognized as best world’s airport, Stasher reports

LONDON, August 2. /TASS/. The Sheremetyevo International Airport in the Moscow Region is recognized as the best global air harbor in the rating prepared by the UK-based Stasher, the luggage service provider.

Sheremetyevo ranks first in the airport rating with 6.50 points earned across eight individual indicators. The Moscow airport turned out to be the best on the planet with ten points earned in meeting flight schedule and parking cheapness.

Just 6% of flights are delayed by more than 15 minutes in Sheremetyevo, which is the best indicator on the planet. The Russian airport is also among the top three air harbors by the number of waiting areas for passengers.

The London’s Heathrow Airport is second, followed by the Piarco International Airport in Trinidad.

The Stasher’s rating covers 106 largest airports of the globe.