Sberbank CEO does not expect serious GDP growth in 2019

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has left its Russian GDP growth outlook for 2019 unchanged at 1.2%, the Fund said in a report on Friday.

Last month the IMF downgraded its outlook on Russia’s economic growth from 1.4% to 1.2% over poor Q1 results due to the oil price decline and the impact of the VAT rate hike to 20%.