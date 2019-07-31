Kazakhstan bans state procurement of foreign cars for two years

NUR-SULTAN, July 31. /TASS/. The government of Kazakhstan adopted a decree, which obliges the country’s authorities to buy passenger cars only from domestic manufacturers.

That is according to a report of the Union of enterprises of the automotive industry of Kazakhstan (KazAvtoProm) the organization posted on its website.

"In compliance with Article 14 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Government Procurement", as well as in order to protect the domestic market and develop the national economy, the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan stated: as part of public procurement, to withdraw goods originating from foreign states from the national regime of goods, except for goods, which are produced on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the report says

Goods produced by a legal entity of the Republic of Kazakhstan with a CT-KZ goods origin certificate are allowed to participate in public procurement. The list of goods excluded from the national regime includes cars. The relevant decree has come into effect and is valid for two years.

According to the report, the KazAvtoProm enterprises produce more than 60 models of passenger cars, and in terms of consumer qualities and technical characteristics they are not inferior to imported cars. The cars made in Kazakhstan are also better adjusted to the local difficult climate and road conditions. Last but not least, the choice of models of domestic production seems more rational from an economic point of view.

The presence of the CT-KZ certificate as a mandatory requirement for participation in the procedure of public procurement as it makes it more transparent," Arthur Miskaryan, head of strategic planning department at KazAvtoProm said.