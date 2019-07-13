Ukrainian PM admits impossible to sever train connection with Russia

KIEV, July 13. /TASS/. Ukraine cannot cut off rail connection with Russia due to transit commitments to the European Union, Ukrainian Prime Minister Vladimir Groysman said on Saturday.

"We merely cannot instantaneously sever traffic between Ukraine and Russia, including rail one, when transit goods are moved into the European Union, as we have assumed international commitments to the EU, including the Association Agreement," the prime minister said aired by the Ukrainian television channel Nash.

Groysman dubbed the issue of traffic to/from Russia as "sensitive." However, he added that flights to Russia were not supposed to be resumed, since Russia is an adversary, according to the Ukrainian prime minister.

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Vladimir Omelyan said in early August 2018 that the country had plans to stop train traffic to/from Russia. Later, Omelyan explained that the Infrastructure Ministry was planning to stop passenger rail traffic from Russia, while freight rail traffic would not be affected.

In 2018, Ukrainian Railways company cancelled direct trains running between Ivano-Frankovsk, Chernovtsy, Kremenchug and Chernigov and Russian cities. The Kiev-Moscow train connection generated the highest revenues for the Ukrainian Railways.