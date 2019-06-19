Russia plans to discuss reducing import duties with China

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Agriculture, in accordance with the instructions of the government, will prepare proposals for discussing the possibility of reducing import duties on Russian goods with China, the government press service told "Future Russia. National Projects" portal operated by TASS.

"The Ministry of Economic Development, together with the Ministry of Agriculture, will prepare proposals for discussion with representatives of China on the possibility of reducing import duties and increasing quotas on imports of agricultural products," the instruction said.

Earlier, Russia received permission to supply chicken to China, but only 23 factories were accredited. Russia also exports sweets, dairy products to Beijing and is negotiating exports of pork to the Chinese market.