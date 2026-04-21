Russian tanks prove their ability to operate autonomously — Rostec

KUALA LUMPUR /Malaysia/, April 21. /TASS/. Russian tanks have proven their ability to operate for extended periods of time away from supply bases while maintaining mobility and firepower, the Rostec state corporation told TASS ahead of the DSA 2026 (Defense Services Asia) international defense industry exhibition in Malaysia.

"Our vehicles are capable of operating for extended periods of time away from supply bases while maintaining mobility and firepower," Rostec noted.

Speaking about the results of Malaysian tank trials in 2000, Rostec recalled that Russian tanks, and the T-90 in particular, were designed as "autonomous systems."

"We prioritize ease of field repair: replacement of components, including the engine and transmission, is possible by the crew or regular repair units in the field without the use of cranes or mandatory delivery to specialized factory workshops, as well as adaptation to the lack of infrastructure," the state corporation noted.