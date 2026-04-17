Russia develops Podorozhnik anti-jamming filters for UAVs

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Rosel Holding Company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has developed the Podorozhnik electromagnetic interference (EMI) filter chips to protect electronics, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), from interference and jamming, Rostec reported.

"Rosel Holding has begun state testing of the Podorozhnik EMI filters. These products protect various electronic systems from interference and jamming. In particular, such devices can be used on drones," the statement reads.

The state corporation explained that when electronic warfare systems are in operation, a powerful electromagnetic pulse can cause high-voltage surges in cables and power circuits of equipment. This interference can damage sensitive electronics in radars, communications, and navigation systems.

"The EMI filters are installed on sensitive electronics and suppress electromagnetic pulses emitted by electronic warfare systems. This ensures the stable operation of, among other things, field telephones, radios, and the onboard electronic equipment of drones," Rostec said.

The corporation added that the components developed by Rosel are passive devices and are mounted on printed circuit boards using surface-mount technology. The devices operate at temperatures ranging from -60 to +125°C and are designed for 20,000 hours of operation as part of equipment, which ensures their reliable operation throughout their entire 25-year service life.

"Depending on jamming intensity and protection level, equipment may temporarily fail or become inoperative. The Podorozhnik EMI filters designed by our company Rosel are installed on critical lines and block these dangerous impulses, preventing them from reaching vital components. Thus, the filters maintain device functionality, ensuring stable communication and data transmission in the most challenging interference conditions and protecting expensive microchips and sensors from burnout. A pilot batch of the filters is currently undergoing state trials," the state corporation noted.