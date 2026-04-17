IDF attacks 380 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on day before ceasefire

TEL AVIV, April 17. /TASS/. Within the 24 hours that preceded the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked 380 sites of Lebanon’s Shia movement Hezbollah.

"In the past 24 hours, the IDF struck more than 380 Hezbollah terror organization targets in southern Lebanon," the IDF said, adding that "launchers" and "headquarters" were stricken.

"The IDF is on high alert in defense and will operate in accordance with directives from the political echelon," the Israeli military said.

The ten-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon came into force at midnight, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Radio Galei Zahal said. It was preceeded by "several hours of incessant shelling attacks on northern Israel," the radio station said.

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Israel and Lebanon had agreed on a ceasefire. According to him, he spoke over the phone with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and "these two leaders have agreed that in order to achieve peace between their countries, they will formally begin a 10-day ceasefire at 5 p.m. EST (9 p.m. GMT - TASS)."