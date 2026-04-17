Rostec to present over 50 developments at Innoprom in Tashkent

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Rostec will showcase over 50 developments in engine building, aviation, medicine, and other industrial sectors at the International Industrial Exhibition Innoprom. Central Asia, which will be held from April 20 to 22 in Tashkent, the state-owned corporation reported.

"Rostec State Corporation enterprises will showcase their cutting-edge developments at the Innoprom exhibition, which are expected to attract a wide range of international customers. The exhibit includes medical products, aviation innovations, promising energy solutions, and proven gas transportation equipment," the report said.

Specifically, Rostec will present the APN-30 mobile power unit for the first time at an international venue, providing electricity to industrial, commercial, and residential sites.

The UGPA-16(25) unified gas compressor unit, as well as AL-31ST and NK-14ST engines developed and manufactured by the United Engine Corporation, will be presented for the transportation of gas through main gas pipelines.

Rostec will also showcase special equipment manufactured by High Precision Systems holding company, including the ANT mini-loader, the ANT-1000PM robotic fire-extinguishing system, and the MGR-4 Shmel humanitarian demining vehicle.

TASS is the exhibition's general information partner.