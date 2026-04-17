Rosoboronexport’s foreign currency revenue exceeds $15 bln in 2025

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The foreign currency revenue of Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec) exceeded $15 bln in 2025, indicating the resilience of Russia’s military-technical cooperation system, CEO Alexander Mikheev said.

"As of today, the special exporter’s order portfolio exceeds $60 bln, while foreign currency revenue for 2025 totaled more than $15 bln. These figures demonstrate the stability of Russia’s military-technical cooperation system, but moving forward will require the use of innovative instruments to support export-oriented production," he said, according to the company’s press service.

Rosoboronexport reported earlier that Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with extensive combat-proven operational experience will be showcased at the Defense Services Asia (DSA) international exhibition of arms and military equipment, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.