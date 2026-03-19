Kalashnikov Group manufactures batch of Kub-E attack drones for foreign customer

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov Group has produced a batch of Kub-E attack drones for a foreign customer, the group’s press service reported.

"The Kalashnikov Group has completed the production of a batch of Kub-E guided munitions under an export contract for a foreign customer. Russia’s leading defense holding company has extensive operational experience in combat use of guided munitions in the special military operation zone," the statement reads.

According to the press service, Kalashnikov’s production capacity allows it to fully meet all domestic customer needs for this munition and export the Kub-E without affecting domestic contracts.

The drone is designed to engage enemy unarmored individual and group ground targets. It can be used round the clock in conditions with wind gusts up to 10 m/s. The system’s control allows for the transmission of commands in real time.