Almaz-Antey upgrades air defense systems for foreign customers based on combat experience

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Almaz-Antey Group upgrades air defense systems for foreign customers taking into account the experience of the special military operation, Almaz-Antey Group Deputy CEO Vyacheslav Dzirkaln told TASS on the eve of the Dubai Airshow 2025 international aerospace exhibition.

"The Group offers within its own right as an entity engaged in military-technical cooperation upgrade options for hardware supplied earlier, in particular, considering the experience of the special military operation. However, I want to stress once again: practice has shown that the combat potential of most weapons has not been fully utilized. In actual fact, much also depends on personal experience gained by crews in the special military operation," the senior executive said.

The skills of Russian combatants engaged in the special military operation exert significant influence on the successful results of repelling enemy air strikes. Future air defense specialists undergoing training at Russian higher educational institutions gain knowledge already considering this experience, he pointed out.