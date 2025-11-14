Some countries creating layered air defenses similar to Russia’s system — Almaz-Antey

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Some countries are developing layered air defenses similar to Russia’s system as a matter of necessity, Almaz-Antey Group Deputy CEO Vyacheslav Dzirkaln told TASS on the eve of the Dubai Airshow 2025 international aerospace exhibition.

"Various countries display interest in products of different class depending on the size of state territory and potential threats. Some are building an integrated layered air defense system similar to Russia’s air defenses as a matter of necessity," the senior executive said.

The presence of advanced air defenses has become an integral part of preserving state sovereignty for any particular country, as vividly evidenced by the developments of the past few decades, he stressed.