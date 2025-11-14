Forpost-RE UAV, UTS-800 training aircraft to feature for first time at Dubai Airshow 2025

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. The Ural Civil Aviation Plant (UZGA) will for the first time show the Forpost-RE drone and the UTS-800 training aircraft at the Dubai Airshow 2025, UZGA official representative Yekaterina Zgirovskaya told TASS.

"The Forpost-RE export unmanned aerial vehicle and the UTS-800 training aircraft will be shown for the first time at the Russian exposition of the Dubai Airshow 2025 international aviation and space exhibition in the United Arab Emirates," she said, adding that product models will be presented at the exhibition.

The Forpost-RE complex with medium-range UAVs was created on the basis of the Russian Forpost reconnaissance and attack UAV, which proved itself in real combat conditions, including in Syria and during the special military operation. It can perform reconnaissance and strike missions, conduct round-the-clock aerial reconnaissance of ground or surface targets and strike at them. Guided and unguided aerial bombs and missiles weighing up to 40 kg are used as aviation weapons. The device is capable of carrying out missions in a wide range of climatic and geographical conditions.

"Thanks to Russian components, Forpost-RE has absolute protection from sanctions - this is important for the countries that prefer to differentiate arms purchases rather than concentrate them on one supplier country. In the Persian Gulf countries, the experience of using Forposts in the coastal areas will be in demand for reconnaissance, targeting and patrolling of vast areas: coastlines, borders and others. At the request of a foreign customer, the developers are ready to finalize the complex for the use of new payloads that are interesting to the customer," Zgirovskaya said.

The UTS-800 training aircraft is the first Russian turboprop aircraft for initial flight training, professional selection and training of pilots. It can teach piloting techniques, corkscrew and tailgating, basic navigation, special case operations, instrument piloting, and group piloting.

"The UTS-800 is a highly maneuverable aircraft that runs low operating costs. It can take off from runways with artificial and unpaved surfaces. The aircraft was designed taking into account the possibility of upgrading and adapting a number of units and systems to meet customer requirements. Due to the unification of components and ergonomics with Russian combat aircraft, the UTS-800 can be in demand as a training vehicle in the countries that supply their air forces with Russian-made equipment," Zgirovskaya said.

UZGA JSC is a Russian aircraft manufacturing company specializing in the development, production, testing, repair and maintenance of aviation equipment, components and assemblies.