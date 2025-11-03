MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces lost roughly 225 troops in Dimitrov (known as Mirnograd in Ukraine) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"As servicemen from the 5th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade named after A.V. Zakharchenko, attached to the 51st Guards Combined Arms Army, at the Battlegroup Center advanced, roughly 225 Ukrainian militants, two armored vehicles, a mortar and a pickup truck were destroyed in the area over the past day," the ministry said in a report.

The Battlegroup Center liberated 24 buildings in the town as it expanded its control of ground there, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

Overall, the Ukrainians sustained some 1,485 casualties in the special military operation zone over the past day, according to Russia’s top brass. Namely, the enemy lost more than 240 troops in the zone of responsibility of the Battlegroup North, and over 230 servicemen where the Battlegroup West controls ground. The battlegroups South and Center inflicted roughly 200 casualties and more than 490 casualties, respectively, on the enemy. Also, Ukraine lost more than 255 soldiers in the zone of responsibility of the Battlegroup East and over 70 troops in the zone of responsibility of the Battlegroup Dnepr.

Russian servicemen repelled 10 attacks aimed at unblocking the encirclement of Ukrainian troops north and northwest of Krasnoarmeysk, the Ministry said in a daily report.

Also, Russian air defenses downed an aerial bomb, a HIMARS rocket, and 365 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones, the Defense Ministry continued.

Drone strikes

Russian forces delivered a precision strike, including using Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, on Ukrainian defense sector facilities, and power infrastructure supporting them, as well as a military airfield in retaliation for Kiev’s terror attacks, Russia’s Defense Ministry explained.

"Overnight, in retaliation for Ukraine’s terror attacks on civilian facilities on Russian soil, the Russian Armed Forces launched a combined strike on defense plants, gas and electricity facilities supporting them, the infrastructure of a military airfield, as well as a repairs center for Ukrainian weapons and military equipment, using ground-based and airborne long-range precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles, and attack unmanned aerial vehicles. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian troops delivered strikes on storage facilities and launch sites for attack drones and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries over the past day. "Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian battlegroups struck sites for the assembly and storage of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 locations," the ministry specified.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 94,732 unmanned aerial vehicles, 635 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,823 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,609 multiple rocket launchers, 31,035 field artillery guns and mortars and 45,652 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry concluded.