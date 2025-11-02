Russian forces eliminate Ukrainian troops attempting breakthrough toward Grishino

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russian troops repelled an attempt by Ukrainian forces to break through toward the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and eliminated all involved personnel, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"An attempt by militants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ 425th Assault Regiment Skala to break through in an armored combat vehicle toward the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic has been thwarted. All militants were eliminated," the ministry said.

Russian forces are also completing the clearing of enemy forces in Gnatovka and Rog near Krasnoarmeysk, the Ministry of Defense said.

The ministry also reported that Russian troops struck energy facilities that support the operation of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, as well as sites used to store and prepare Ukrainian long-range strike drones, over the past 24 hours.

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike UAVs, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces delivered strikes against energy facilities supporting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, sites for storing and preparing long-range strike unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 141 locations," the ministry stated.