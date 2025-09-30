India, Russia to hold joint ground forces exercises Indra 2025

NEW DELHI, September 30. /TASS/. India and Russia will hold joint ground force exercises, Indra 2025, from October 1 to 15, the Russian Embassy in New Delhi has told TASS.

The exercises will take place in the desert conditions of the western Indian state of Rajasthan near the city of Bikaner. About 250 Russian military personnel will participate.

"The joint exercises confirm the nature of the special and privileged strategic partnership between Moscow and New Delhi," the embassy noted.

Russia and India regularly hold Indra exercises of ground contingents every two years, alternately acting as hosts. The previous drills took place in 2021-2022.