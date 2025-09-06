Russian specialists deliver FPV drone that automatically leaves electronic warfare zone

VELIKY NOVGOROD, September 6. /TASS/. Nebo (Sky), a company based in the Lipetsk Technology Park, has developed an innovative eight-rotor FPV drone capable of autonomously disengaging from electronic warfare (EW) zones. The new model was showcased at the 4th national conference on drone operators and manufacturers, Dronnitsa.

"This is a versatile, multi-purpose octocopter," explained a company representative. "To our knowledge, it is currently the only drone of its kind equipped with a file save feature that allows it to exit electronic warfare zones safely. Even against highly sophisticated EW systems, the drone has a high survival rate. When control packages are compromised, the drone automatically exits the EW dome while preserving its data packages. It stabilizes, ascends, and exits - unlike other drones that typically crash when losing control signals. Depending on the EW intensity, the drone may need to climb to altitudes ranging from 200 to 900 meters to escape."

The drone is primarily designed for cargo delivery and the deployment of heavy munitions, such as TM-62 anti-tank mines, mortar shells, and improvised explosive devices. It boasts a cruising speed of 140-160 km/h, with a maximum speed of 200 km/h, enabling it to intercept and neutralize enemy drones effectively. Equipped with specialized counter-drone systems, the octocopter can pursue and eliminate hostile aerial targets.

Weighing only 3 kilograms, the drone can carry payloads up to 15.5 kilograms. It is capable of transporting a 10 kg load over a distance of 10 km and returning to its launch point. Currently, domestically produced batteries with a capacity of 22,000 mAh are being used, allowing for a 12 km round-trip with a 10 kg payload.

The drone has already seen active deployment in operational zones. One of its variants, displayed at the exhibition, features a mounted RPG-26 anti-tank rocket launcher - essentially a disposable grenade launcher - designed at the request of assault squads. This configuration provides an effective tool for suppressing enemy fire positions, particularly on upper floors of buildings, enhancing the squad’s combat capabilities in challenging environments.