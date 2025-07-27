Kiev loses 1,210 troops in all frontline areas in past day — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,210 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Sunday.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 170 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 225 troops, a tank and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 130 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 425 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 200 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and over 60 troops and two artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian UAV assembly workshops, drone control posts in past day

Russian troops struck Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) assembly workshops and long-range drone control posts over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck workshops for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles, control posts of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 146 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 291 Ukrainian UAVs, three Vampire rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 291 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and three Vampire rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two guided aerial bombs, three rockets of the Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket system and 291 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 664 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 72,950 unmanned aerial vehicles, 624 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,348 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,581 multiple rocket launchers, 27,874 field artillery guns and mortars and 38,764 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.